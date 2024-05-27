Police investigate reported shooting over the weekend in Dayton
Police investigated a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike after 1 p.m.
At least one medic was called to the scene.
Jail records indicate a male was arrested in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike at approximately 4:40 p.m. He faces a preliminary charge of felonious assault.
