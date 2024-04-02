Police investigate possible starvation deaths of cats left behind in Athens home

Athens-Clarke police are investigating the possible starvation deaths of three cats found left alone in a home without food and water for about four months.

An Athens-Clarke police report describes what happened when police entered the residence on the morning of March 26 on Pinefield Way in a residential neighborhood of duplexes off U.S. Highway 441 near Sandy Creek Nature Center.

“As I entered, it was immediately apparent that something was deceased,” the officer wrote.

He found three dead cats on the floor and due to their condition, the officer determined they were left there for an extended time. The property manager estimated the home may have been vacate for about four months.

The report indicates that two of the cats may have fed on the body of the third cat.

The apartment was fully furnished, police said.

The situation came to the attention of police when a property manager reported she entered the apartment the previous night and saw the deceased cats.

Police learned a 20-year-old woman resided at the location and that her father had been paying the rent, while she was attending a school. The lease was up on April 30.

An officer with Athens-Clarke County Animal Control also documented the scene and collected the dead animals, which would be taken to the University of Georgia in an effort to confirm their manner of death, according to the report.

The officer reported that any charges will depend on what UGA determines about the cats’ deaths.

