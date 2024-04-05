Police investigate overnight vehicle burglaries in Norwich: what to do if it happens to you

The Norwich Police Department and other area law enforcement are investigating reports of overnight burglaries into vehicles throughout Norwich.

At 3:59 a.m. on Friday, Norwich Police Dispatch began receiving reports of overnight burglaries into vehicles. These reports continued for the next several hours, as vehicle owners woke up to discover they had been victimized.

Several dozen vehicles in various areas of Norwich were broken into and victims’ possessions were stolen.

A Norwich police car parked at the department's headquarters at 70 Thames St.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other criminal activity in Norwich is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561. Anyone who discovered their vehicle was vandalized or burglarized this morning is asked to not disturb, (don’t touch or move anything in or around) the vehicle and contact the Norwich Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Vehicle burglaries and vandalism in Norwich