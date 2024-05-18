Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Haines City

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Haines City on Friday evening, police said.

The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on U.S. Hwy 27 near Interstate 4.

Police said the scene remains active, and we are working to gather all the details surrounding the incident.

Chief Greg Goreck wants to reassure the community that all officers involved are safe, and the suspects have been taken into custody.

According to a news release, police will release more information later this evening.

