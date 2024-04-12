Police investigate multiple Durham shootings; 1 leaves teen dead
Durham Police are actively investigating three shooting scenes. In all, five people were shot in about a 2-hour span.
Hinge Health, a nine-year-old company that offers a digital solution to treat chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, cut approximately 10% of its workforce on Thursday, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company said people who were laid off worked across various functions; according to employees posting on LinkedIn, some were engineers. Before the layoffs, Hinge had more than 1,700 employees, according to a LinkedIn estimate.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
What does Carolina need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
'If you own an iPhone, the integration is perfect,' says one fan. 'No more Windows stuff for me.'
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Looking for a new vacuum to get you through 2024? This cordless Bissell vac has multiple configurations and a "40% more powerful motor than [the] Shark Wandvac."
New York Fed president John Williams and Boston Fed president Susan Collins said they still expect cuts in 2024 despite some hot inflation readings.
The Fed is aiming to avoid a repeat of the double inflation episode that rocked the 1970s and early 1980s.
Leaving 10 out of 20 competitive games will get you banned for the rest of the season.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
If you haven't been seeing much political content on Instagram lately, there's a reason for that. Since March, Instagram and Threads have instituted a new default setting that limits political content you see from people you're not following. Hundreds of creators, convened by GLAAD and Accountable Tech, have signed an open letter demanding that Instagram make the political content limit an opt-in feature, rather than on-by-default.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer about the company’s 787 and 777 jets.
E-line Media has revealed the first teaser for Never Alone 2, a long-awaited sequel to a classic indie game.