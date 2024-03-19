Police investigate after man shot to death inside Titusville apartment
Police in Titusville are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Investigators found Zaavan Brown inside an apartment off of Timber Trace Lane.
Police said they entered the apartment around 9 p.m. Friday and found Brown dead after being shot.
Watch: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
Investigators said the shooting death appears to be an “isolated incident.”
Watch: ‘Bright spirit’: Community remembers 16-year-old girl stabbed to death near Orlando skating rink
Police haven’t announced any information on a suspect.
Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.