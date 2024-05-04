Police investigate after man found dead on east Tampa road

TAMPA — Police began a death investigation Saturday afternoon when a man was found lying on the ground on N 34th Street in east Tampa.

Officers were called about 1:18 p.m. to a report of a person down on 34th Street, between Columbus Drive and N 12th Avenue, police said. They arrived to find a man dead on the ground.

Detectives were working to determine how the man died. Police said in a news release that there was no threat to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.

Officers blocked the road while the investigation was being conducted. Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.