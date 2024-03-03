Police investigate homicide after man found dead Saturday night in Kansas City

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was dead Saturday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to the area of Front Street and North Century Avenue on a call that a dead body had been found, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found an unresponsive man, who appeared to be injured. Emergency medical services declared the man dead at the scene.

Officers took a subject of interest into custody near the scene for further questioning.

The man’s cause and manner of death are under investigation by the medical examiner. Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence and are investigating what led to the victim’s injuries.

The killing was the 20th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been 22 homicides.