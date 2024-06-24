Police investigate homicide after dead body found in Kansas City church parking lot Monday

Police are investigating a homicide after a dead body was found outside a church in Kansas City Monday morning.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby saw a body in the parking lot of Dayspring Pentecostal Church, 9910 Bannister Road, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a young male victim who had been shot and was unresponsive. Emergency medical crews arrived and declared the victim, whose age wasn’t specified, dead at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident, and crime scene personnel are searching for evidence.

“We don’t have a lot of info,” DiMartino said. “No one called in about a shooting. No one called in about a disturbance. Someone this morning just happened to be driving by.”

The killing was the 72nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 95 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.