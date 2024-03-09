Police investigate hit-and-run that killed man in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday

Fort Worth police are asking for anyone who has video or other information about a hit-and-run accident that killed a 33-year-old man early Saturday to come forward.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Parkview Hills Lane in northwest Fort Worth shortly after 6:45 a.m. They found a man lying in the middle of the intersection of Parkview Hills Lane and Brookstone Lane, police said. The victim, identified as Joseph Alexander Taylor Harris on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, died at the scene.

Police said they believe Harris was struck by a vehicle whose driver left the scene without rendering aid. The Homicide and Traffic Units are investigating, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone who has information or video footage of this fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Tate at 817-392-4884.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

