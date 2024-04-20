Police investigate gun storage after 8-year-old shoots himself in Warren

Police in Warren are looking into whether a handgun was properly stored as an 8-year-old boy fights for life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The boy was in critical condition Friday, Warren police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred in the Cove on 10 Apartment Complex in Warren on Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene about 3:25 p.m. after a 911 call reporting that the child shot himself in the head or face area, officials said.

The Warren Fire Department rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition and was responsive to pain stimuli, according to police.

The shooting occurred while the child's parents were home and no further foul play was suspected, Warren police said.

Police were conducting an investigation into how the child accessed the firearm.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Warren police investigate how 8-year-old accessed gun and shot himself