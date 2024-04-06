Police investigate Friday night homicide near Wallace Avenue in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found in a south Kansas City neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were summoned around 9:50 p.m. to the 8500 block of Wallace Avenue, where they found the injured victim. Paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not say how the man was killed. The victim had “unknown bodily trauma” when officers arrived, police spokesman Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, said in a news release.

The name and age of the victim have not been released. Police said the victim was injured during “an interaction with another person.”

No suspect or other information was available.

The killing is the 38th homicide in Kansas City in 2024, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call Kansas City police homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).