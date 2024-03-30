Police investigate Friday night homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth police are investigating a Friday night homicide near the 200 block of Dale Drive.

Police said officers were in the area for an unrelated domestic call for service when they heard gunshots at 11:03 p.m., according to a release, and rushed on foot near the 200 block of Dale Homes. They found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, attempted life-saving procedures and medics were called to respond.

Police say medics pronounced 28-year-old Daniel Christian Rodgers dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.

The department’s homicide unit is looking for suspects. It’s an ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with any information to call the department at (757) 393-8536, call the tip line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.