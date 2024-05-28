Police investigate fatal south Fort Worth shooting, officials say

A person was fatally shot in south Fort Worth early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hemphill Street around 1:50 a.m. after a 911 caller reported her friend had been shot, according to police records.

A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson confirmed the incident had become a homicide investigation. No other information was immediately available.

