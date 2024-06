Police investigate after decomposing body found near New Tampa Nature Park

Tampa police are investigating after a person was found dead near New Tampa Nature Park on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive for a death investigation, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release shortly before 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a body “in a state of advanced decomposition,” the news release states.

No other details were immediately available.