Police investigate death of person found in or near Kansas River in Topeka

Topeka police were investigating the death of a person found deceased Friday morning in or near the Kansas River, just east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge.

The person's name, age and gender weren't immediately available.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

Police used yellow crime scene tape to cordon off an area just north of the river.

Nichols asked anyone with information to call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or emailing www.p3tips.com/128.

