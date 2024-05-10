Police investigate deadly shooting in Northwest Side neighborhood

CHICAGO — A search is underway for the person who fatally shot a man who was walking in a Northwest Side neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to Chicago police, the deadly shooting unfolded just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue in the city’s Dunning neighborhood,

Officers say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking in the area when an unknown individual opened fire on him in the front yard of a home.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

People who were home at the time said they thought the gunfire was the sound of a car hitting a speed bump until they heard the victim call out for help.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said she ran out to help the victim and stayed with him until help arrived.

“He told me he had been shot. So, I called 911, took off my hoodie, and started applying pressure to the wound,” the neighbor said. “I was talking to him I was trying to keep him active I said, you know, ‘How old are you? Tell me about yourself,’ I even offered to sing him a song, just trying to keep him focused on me.”

Residents in the area say the deadly shooting has left them shaken, distributed and outraged.

More than one neighbor said the victim lived near the scene of the shooting. They told WGN-TV that he was on his way to work when someone opened fire.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

The person responsible is said to have been wearing all black and ran down the street, setting off several home security cameras. Neighbors say the footage, along with footage of the shooting, has been turned over to police.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.