Police investigate Dauphin County motel shooting
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Police officers responded to an early morning shooting in Dauphin County on Tuesday, April 16.
According to Susquehanna Township Police, officers were called to the Motel 6 on Front Street shortly before 3 a.m.
There is no word on the extent of injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
