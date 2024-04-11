Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at Minot home

Apr. 11—MINOT — State police were investigating a pair of deaths at a Millett Road home Thursday afternoon in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Police said 19-year-old Emali Sallee of Lewiston was found dead in the home at 425 Millett Road on Thursday morning. Her death was declared the result of a homicide after an autopsy, police said.

Also dead inside the trailer was 20-year-old Tyson Peters of Minot. An autopsy revealed that Peters had died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigator said Peters and Sallee had been involved in a relationship, but no other information was released.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies had been called to the home for a welfare check at about 6 a.m., police said. Once the bodies were discovered inside the home, Maine State Police were called to aid in the investigation.

