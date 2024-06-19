Police investigate 57-year-old man's drowning after checking on crab pots

Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent drowning near Lewes Monday night.

Troopers responded to the beach at the end of Camp Arrowhead Road shortly after 6 p.m., only to learn that a Pennsylvania man had died. Police said the 57-year-old man from East Prospect swam from shore to check crab pots and "became distressed."

A passerby in a boat saw the man, jumped in the water, and swam him to shore, police said Wednesday. Once on the shore, rescue crews were unable to save him. He died on the scene.

State Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police investigate 57-year-old's drowning after checking on crab pots