Police investigate 2 deadly accidents involving scooters in the Bronx
Of the 9,500 scooters, dirt bikes, and ATVs confiscated since January 1, 2024, 2,500 of those confiscations happened in the Bronx.
Of the 9,500 scooters, dirt bikes, and ATVs confiscated since January 1, 2024, 2,500 of those confiscations happened in the Bronx.
After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Honda and its partner companies in China will display the first three models in their new “Ye” series of electric cars and crossovers later this month at the Beijing motor show — Auto China 2024.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
Late-stage HR tech startup Rippling is raising new capital. The company’s new round, which has not yet closed, would inject $200 million into Rippling with another $670 million worth of shares being sold by existing stockholders, according to two people familiar with the deal. Rippling had raised $1.2 billion total previous to this round.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
The 751-hp 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore joins the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore for Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
Looking for a great starter tool kit on a budget? How does a 148-piece Cartman tool set for under $30 sound?
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.