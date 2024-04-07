Police increase Plymouth patrols to combat shoplifting

Officers are working with groups including Trading Standards to patrol "high footfall areas" [BBC]

Police have increased high-visibility patrols in Plymouth city centre to crack down on crime.

The initiative was in response to an increase in reports of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers were working with Plymouth Against Retail Crime (PARC) and Trading Standards organisation to patrol "high footfall areas", the force added.

Sgt Tom Crabb said it was to "reassure the public" crime was taken seriously.

He said: "Officers visited shops in the area to speak with retailers to understand the issues affecting them.

"It resulted in numerous reports of intelligence relating to shoplifting suspects and individuals with links to drugs.

"These reports are being looked into and investigations are ongoing."

'Strategic policing approach'

The force said increased patrols had already resulted in the location of a missing person, the return of a stolen vehicle, and an investigation into a suspected retail theft.

Officers also spoke with a number of people who were homeless, making sure they had details of support services for safeguarding and support.

Insp James Drake said: "Our officers will continue to conduct regular patrols throughout Plymouth, both in uniform and in plain-clothes, to target those looking to offend.

"As a message to individuals looking to commit crime in Plymouth, our officers will be doing all that they can to identify and arrest you.

"I would like to encourage the public and businesses to continue reporting any criminal activity.

"By doing this, it helps us to build an accurate picture of the crimes happening in our communities and allows us to build a strategic policing approach to target crimes effectively to keep our community safe."

