Police incident in Dauphin County, residents asked to avoid area

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of a police incident in Dauphin County.

State Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Elmer Avenue in Halifax Township.







The nature of the incident is unclear at this time. The notice was issued by State Police around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

