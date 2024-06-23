Police incident closes State Street near Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Street near the State Capitol is closed this afternoon after a police incident.

Officers from the Pennsylvania Capitol Police and Harrisburg Bureau of Police have been at the scene since about 5:30 p.m.

Police have not yet shared details as to what happened, but black shielding was set up for part of the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

