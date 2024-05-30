Police get immunity after Guthrie County man held 251 days after disputed search

Police did not violate the rights of a Guthrie County man who was detained more than 250 days after drugs were found in his truck, a federal judge has ruled.

Steven Schoessler was charged in May 2022 with driving while barred and multiple drug charges. An Iowa district judge eventually ruled officers had lacked probable cause to search Schoessler's truck, finding marijuana and methamphetamine, and prosecutors dismissed the case. Schoessler then sued the arresting officers from the Guthrie County Sheriff's Office and Stuart Police Department, alleging they violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

Now Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger has granted all the defendants' motions for summary judgment. The officers who conducted the search reasonably believed probable cause existed, even if a court later found otherwise, Ebinger ruled, and they are entitled to qualified immunity.

According to court filings, police were called to an apartment complex for reports of a man carrying a crossbow and beer trying to enter an apartment. Officers detained Schoessler, who appeared intoxicated and gave inconsistent statements about whether he owned his truck and what was in it. A drug dog who sniffed the vehicle did not strike the "alert" pose it had been trained for, but did jump up and paw at one of the doors, leading officers to search the vehicle and find the drugs.

The state court judge found a reasonable person would not have interpreted the dog's actions to show it smelled drugs, and that officers had inaccurately claimed the car was in a handicapped parking stall. Ebinger, however, found the officers did have probable cause for the search. Even if not, she said, under the circumstances they had at least "arguable" probable cause, and are entitled to qualified immunity against Shoessler's suit.

Attorneys for Schoessler and Stuart did not respond to messages seeking comment. Attorney Jason Palmer, representing Guthrie County, said in an email his clients "are pleased with the court’s ruling and believe it was correctly decided."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa police get qualified immunity for searching suspect's vehicle