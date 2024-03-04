Police identify woman shot to death near Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando
Police have released new details about a deadly shooting that happened near the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando over the weekend.
Investigators have identified the woman who was killed as 35-year-old Veronica Ramirez.
Orlando Police Department released a picture of her Sunday night.
Police said Ramirez was shot in the flea market parking area of the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers performed CPR, but said she died at the hospital.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in the case.
If you have information to share, call Orlando Police Department or make an anonymous report to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).
