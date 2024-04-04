Police identify woman found dead in SLO neighborhood

The death of a woman found in the Righetti Ranch neighborhood earlier this week was “not suspicious in nature,” the San Luis Obispo Police Department told The Tribune on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo resident Nadia Fournier, 22, was found Monday after a resident discovered her body near the train tracks.

Police said at the time it was unclear how Fournier died or how long she had been there.

Christine Wallace, spokesperson for the agency, on Wednesday told The Tribune the death was not suspicious but could not provide further details.

When reached for comment Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said the case is still pending the toxicology report results, which could take several weeks.