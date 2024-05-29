Police identify woman found dead in midtown Santa Fe parking lot

May 28—Santa Fe police have identified a woman whose body was found in a midtown parking lot as 57-year-old Katherine Rademaekers.

Rademaekers' body was found in a lot off Calle Lorca on May 15. Santa Fe police opened an investigation into the incident, calling the death suspicious.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Tuesday police have not ruled the death a homicide, and officers are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports from the state Office of the Medical Investigator to make any further determinations about the death.

Rademaekers was homeless and from Santa Fe, Ortiz said.

Police noted in a news release her body appeared to have been exposed to the elements "for some time."