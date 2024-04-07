Police identify Wichita man stabbed to death near Arkansas River; suspect arrested

A Wichita man died after being found by police with multiple stab wounds near the Arkansas River early Sunday. authorities said.

Officers responded at around 12:40 a.m. to cutting call near the river, north of the Lincoln Street Bridge. They found a severely wounded Lonnie Hunter along a walking path, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene by Sedgwick County EMS at 1:19 a.m., according to a WPD news release.

Investigators learned that Hunter was walking with a group of people when a “confrontation ensued” with a 35-year-old man experiencing homelessness, the release said.

“The altercation led to Lonnie Hunter being stabbed multiple times, causing his tragic death,” Gupilan said.

The man fled the area before police arrived. He was later found and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up the stabbing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.