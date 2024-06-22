Police identify Voluntown couple in murder-suicide

Jun. 21—VOLUNTOWN — State police said the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found at a Voluntown residence on Wednesday were the result of a murder-suicide.

Police said Michael J. Zannini, 69, whose body was found in the driveway of his 270 Hell Hollow Road home, died from gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Jacqueline Zannini, 65, who was found inside the home, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Police said the couple were the only individuals living at the residence.

Police said the firearm used in the deaths has been seized as evidence, and the investigation is active.

State police said troopers from Troop E in Montville had responded to a 911 call from the residence at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the state police emergency services and drone units were called in to assist, adding to a heavy police presence in the rural area. Police said the drone was used to find the woman inside the home.

The discovery prompted an order for neighbors within a one-mile radius to shelter in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at (860) 896-3201, or by email at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov. Reference case No. 2400236243.

Help is available

Help is available 24/7 for anyone with suicidal thoughts. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or text HOME to 741741. Lean more about suicide prevention at www.preventsuicidect.org.