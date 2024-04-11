Police identify two suspects in bomb threat
Police have identified two suspects in a bomb threat at the Franklin County Judicial Center.
Police have identified two suspects in a bomb threat at the Franklin County Judicial Center.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Meta is bringing nudity protection tests to Instagram and restricting messages from potential abusers.
Apple sent threat notifications to iPhone users in 92 countries on Wednesday, warning them that they may have been targeted by mercenary spyware attacks. The notification, which TechCrunch has seen, did not disclose the attackers' identities or the countries where users received notifications. "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," it wrote in the warning to affected customers.
Tensions run high in the radically divided America seen in "Civil War."
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
A growing effort to attract more women and people of color into the space industry has shared some of its first results and a new occasion to rally around: National Space Day, May 3, when thousands of students will learn that not only can they do space stuff, but they really should start now. Space Workforce 2030 is a joint effort by the Space Foundation and Aerospace Corporation, amounting to basically a promise that they — and all their 29 company partners as of now — will transparently report the demographics of their workplaces, hiring and recruitment, and work together to identify ways to bring a more diverse crowd to the notoriously homogeneous space industry. The effort also now has an executive director in Melanie Stricklan, formerly of Slingshot Space (and the Air Force), who is now leading the organization full time.
Do you want to see all the special colors the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro has offered through the years? Here you go, from 2015's Inferno through 2025's Mudbath.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer about the company’s 787 and 777 jets.
The actress goes for a grand slam featuring tennis-inspired styles as she promotes “Challengers” in London, Rome, Paris and Sydney.
Artificial intelligence continues to be a big threat, but it's also a huge promise in the world of cybersecurity. Cyera has built an AI-based platform to help organizations understand the location and movement of all the data in their networks — critical for taking the right steps to secure that data, whether to defend against cyberattacks or to keep it from inadvertently leaking into a large language model. The company has raised $300 million in a Series C round that values it at $1.4 billion, TechCrunch has learned.
Google has announced Axion, its first Arm-based CPU for data centers.
Google Cloud on Tuesday joined AWS and Azure in announcing its first custom-built Arm processor, dubbed Axion. Based on Arm's Neoverse 2 designs, Google says its Axion instances offer 30% better performance than other Arm-based instances from competitors like AWS and Microsoft and up to 50% better performance and 60% better energy efficiency than comparable X86-based instances.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.