Police identify suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run. He plays baseball for a Fresno college

A Fresno Pacific baseball player was arrested Tuesday, accused of killing a pedestrian.

Miguel Ortiz Montilla was identified as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred April 4.

Montilla is a senior at Fresno Pacific and plays baseball for the Sunbirds, according to the university’s athletics website.

He also previously played at Buchanan High.

Police said at 12:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run collision that happened at Chestnut and Clinton avenues.

Bryant Fields, a 38-year-old man from Fresno, died at the scene.

Police said Montilla allegedly ran over Fields and made a U-turn, and drove back past the collision scene before fleeing.

The Collision Reconstruction and Hit-and-Run Units conducted follow-up and later identified the suspect as Montilla and also located the vehicle.

Montilla was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on a charge of hit-and-run involving death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Ciavaglia at 559-621-5066 or Detective Christopher Wyant at 559-621-5052 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.