Police identify suspect wanted for sexual assault outside VUMC parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted sex offender has been identified as the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) parking garage.

Metro police said 39-year-old Daniel Revette is wanted for the May 11 sexual assault that happened outside of VUMC’s East parking garage, located in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue South.

Detectives and scientists at the MNPD’s crime lab worked together and identified Revette as the suspect. Warrants were issued Thursday, May 23, charging him with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual batter, and attempted rape.

Police said Revette is believed to be homeless and anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Daniel Revette (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On May 11, a VUMC employee saw a man, subsequently identified as Revette, pacing nearby. When she tried to walk away from the area, Revette allegedly grabbed her from behind and started choking her, threatening to kill her if she made any noise. During the ensuing struggle, he forcibly fondled the victim who managed to break free and escape, according to investigators.

Authorities said Revette was convicted of attempted rape in 2007 and received a six-year sentence. He is also under community supervision for life by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

In 2021, Revette was convicted of aggravated assault and received a six-year sentence. He has also been convicted multiple times of violating the state’s sex offender registry law.

The state also swore out sex offender registration violation and community supervision violation warrants against Revette on Saturday, May 18.

