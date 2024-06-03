Police identify suspect in connection with woman shot in chest in Brockton

Police in Brockton have identified the suspect in connection with a woman shot in the chest, early Sunday morning.

Brockton police responded to the home on Falconer Avenue on Sunday morning for reports of a woman shot in the chest.

Jonathan Alves, 27 was arrested and is being charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, assault & battery, assault to murder, and several other weapons charges.

Brockton Fire and Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting her to a hospital in Boston.

Two others were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

26-year-old Naldo Barbosa faces unlawful possession of ammunition charge, and 42-year-old Aylson Correia Castro faces unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an FID Card.

“I heard gunfire, multiple shots multiple, multiple shots back and forth,” said John Pennio, who lives on Falconer Ave in Brockton.

Alves will be arraigned in court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

