Police identify suspect arrested after brazen shooting outside Revere Stop & Shop

Authorities have identified the suspect taken into custody following a brazen daylight shooting outside a Revere grocery store Tuesday.

Jeremy Carl Taylor-Tripp, 20, of Malden is accused of shooting a man outside the Stop & Shop at Squire Road around 6:30 p.m. Taylor-Tripp was arraigned on Wednesday and ordered held without bail until a detention hearing scheduled for June 11.

Officers responding to the grocery store Tuesday evening found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, Revere Police said Wednesday. In court on Wednesday, the prosecutor said Taylor-Tripp and the alleged victim knew each other.

Members of Revere, Everett and Malden Police identified Taylor-Tripp as the suspect and arrested him at a residence in Everett with help from Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun shortly after the arrest along with an extended magazine.

Prosecutors say the man who was shot is in stable condition.

Video from a Tesla camera shows a confrontation between a group of people before the incident. One person appears to pull a gun from his waistband and shoot at the victim just feet from the entrance to the store, where customers can be seen going in and out.

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, was inside his Tesla as it was charging in the parking lot and saw the entire thing.

“If that was a gunshot, please don’t let it come to me because I don’t want to get shot either,” the witness described. “It just happened right then and there.”

He said that the man who was shot ran into Stop and Shop and the man who pulled the trigger quickly drove away.

Taylor-Tripp was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a firearm without a license, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

During his arraignment, he was also ordered to have no contact with any witnesses or the alleged victim.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW