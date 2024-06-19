Police identify second victim, a teen, in Krumm Park vigil shooting earlier in June

The second victim in a shooting earlier this month that took place at a local park during a vigil for another shooting victim has been identified.

Jakquan Kimbro, 18, died in the shooting that happened at 9:54 p.m. June 3 in the 800 block of Alton Avenue, near Krumm Park on the East Side. The Columbus Division of Police previously identified the other victim, Lonnie Johnston, 29.

Both men were at the park during a vigil for Da'Mya Cummerlander, 18, who was shot and killed early the morning before on the Northeast Side. Multiple people called 911 and reported shots fired that night at the park.

What happened at Krumm Park? 911 calls reveal chaos of vigil shooting

Medics pronounced Johnston and Kimbro dead at 10:07 p.m.

Police did not say if Johnston and Kimbro were attending the vigil or were just in the park as it was going on.

Two suspects arrested for Kimbro, Johnston shooting

Police arrested Tyrez Turner, 18, on June 13 and Ladavia Fortner, 31, both on murder charges related to the shooting.

Officials said in a release to media before the suspects were identified that they believed they had returned fire after they were fired upon.

The arrest announcements came days after police detectives asked for community help identifying the suspects, including for anyone with video to submit it to them.

There were 19 calls to Columbus Police dispatch about the shooting, including from people at the park, nearby residents and those calling after others had told them of the shooting.

Callers had trouble answering how many shots were fired at the park that night, with numbers ranging from 30 to 100. Some said they were fired from a vehicle, though it was dark at the time of the shooting.

Da'Mya Cummerlander's vigil and death

About 50 people attended Cummerlander's vigil.

A 20-year-old man, Kenneth Hairston, of Columbus' Northeast Side was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and having a weapon under disability in Cummerlander's death on June 4.

Hairston told police he was holding a gun that fired and accidentally hit Cummerlander while he was playing with firearms with others at a party.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vigil shooting to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

