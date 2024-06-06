Police identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide in Belmont

Police have released more details in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Belmont on Tuesday.

A man and a woman were found dead at the Chronicle Mill apartments on East Catawba Street around 3:50 p.m., according to Belmont Police.

Investigators now say those two people were Roseanne Hayes, 61, and Marshall Lee McRoberts, 60.

The investigation has revealed that both individuals sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Capt. Matthew Sherrill said that the two apparently met each other because they both lived in the apartments.

Police ask that any with additional information concerning the case contact Sherrill 704-829-4079.

The Belmont Police Department said it will provide additional information when further details become available.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide