Police identify man suspected in East Central Spokane robbery

Apr. 12—Spokane police identified the man believed to have robbed on Wednesday an East Central Spokane credit union.

Police are looking to arrest Jesse L. Criswell, 43, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to a Spokane police news release.

The department did not say which credit union, but that it's located in the 400 block of East Third Avenue. PrimeSource Credit Union is located at 428 E. Third Ave.

Criswell is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 to 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that anyone who has information on Criswell's whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. Reference case No. 2024-20067265.