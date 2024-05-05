Police identify man shot, killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex; suspect on the run

A suspect is still on the run after a shooting in Gwinnett County left one man dead.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Gwinnett officers were called to the Herrington Mill Apartments on Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke to Gwinnett Sgt. Jennifer Richter Sunday morning as detectives searched the area for bullets and clues.

“After checking the area they did locate one male deceased in the breezeway of the apartment complex,” said Richter.

The victim was identified as Timothy Henderson, 20, of Lawrenceville. Officials said Henderson was a resident of the apartment complex.

Gwinnett detectives said Henderson died as the result of a robbery that took place shortly before the shooting occurred.

Raheem Whiteside,19, of Dacula was identified by authorities as the shooter. Arrest warrants have been issued for Whiteside for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

His location is currently unknown.

Anyone with information or know of Whiteside’s whereabouts is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

