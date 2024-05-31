Police identify man shot, killed inside Northeast Austin apartment last week

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

The Austin Police Department released the identity of a man shot and killed inside his apartment in Northeast Austin on May 22.

Officers found 35-year-old Wilfredo Benitez-Jimenez lying on the floor of his apartment with a gunshot wound at 9601 Middle Fiskville Road at about 10 p.m. on May 22, according to a press release sent Thursday.

An initial investigation showed that someone went inside of Benitez-Jimenez's apartment, shot him and then left the complex in a vehicle.

Medics with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services attempted to give Benitez-Jimenez aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the killing can submit a tip to the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit one anonymously to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police release name of man killed in apartment last week