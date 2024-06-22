Police identify man possibly hit by Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island

The man who may have been hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island has been identified.

According to an incident report from Mason police, 38-year-old Arntanaro Nelson, of Wilmington, was found with a serious injury inside a restricted area near the Banshee roller coaster Wednesday night. Amusement park officials said in a statement they believe he may have been hit by the ride.

More: Man possibly hit by Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island. Here's what we know

Mason police previously told The Enquirer that Nelson was in the restricted area to retrieve keys he had dropped while riding the Banshee.

Nelson was transported to West Chester Hospital and then to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a medical helicopter.

The incident is still under investigation by Kings Island, Mason police and the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs.

The Banshee is expected to remain closed while the investigations take place. Chad Showalter, the park's director of communications, said the roller coaster is still closed as of Friday evening and there is no timeline for the ride's reopening.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man possibly hit by Kings Island coaster ID'd as Arntanaro Nelson