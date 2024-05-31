Police identify man killed after he was struck by two cars in Clintonville hit-and-run

Police released the identity of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Clintonville.

Benjamin Weiss, 23, died in the hit-skip that happened at 9:24 p.m. on North High Street.

Weiss was crossing North High Street at Olentangy Street in a crosswalk when a dark colored car turned onto High Street from Olentangy Street, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground. While he was on the ground, another vehicle hit him, according to a Columbus Division of Police report.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene while the driver of the dark colored car fled.

Medics took Weiss to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

CPD's accident investigation unit responded to the scene and their investigation is ongoing, according to the police report.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dark colored vehicle to contact the accident investigation unit at (614) 645-4767. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police identify pedestrian killed in Clintonville hit-and-run