Police identify man killed in scooter crash Thursday in Newark
Police have identified the scooter driver who was killed after a collision with a car on Thursday in Newark.
Randy Bempong, 32, of Newark was the driver of the electric scooter that collided with a Nissan Altima on April 11, 2024, according to Delaware State Police.
Bempong was riding a a Phantom Commuter electric scooter southbound on Salem Church road north of Reybold Road around 9:45 p.m., Thursday when he entered the northbound lane and collided with a Nissan Altima, according to police.
A DEEPER LOOK: Delaware crash data insights shed light on the cause of traffic fatalities
Bempong was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old female driver of the Nissan, also from Newark, was unharmed.
The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Authorities are asking witnesses of this crash to contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling (302) 365-8483.
You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Randy Bempong driver of electric scooter killed in Newark collision