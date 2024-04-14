Police identify man killed in scooter crash Thursday in Newark

Police have identified the scooter driver who was killed after a collision with a car on Thursday in Newark.

Randy Bempong, 32, of Newark was the driver of the electric scooter that collided with a Nissan Altima on April 11, 2024, according to Delaware State Police.

Bempong was riding a a Phantom Commuter electric scooter southbound on Salem Church road north of Reybold Road around 9:45 p.m., Thursday when he entered the northbound lane and collided with a Nissan Altima, according to police.

Bempong was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old female driver of the Nissan, also from Newark, was unharmed.

The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Authorities are asking witnesses of this crash to contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling (302) 365-8483.

