Police identify man killed in Northwest Austin apartment complex shooting

Austin police identified the man they shot and killed in Northwest Austin just after midnight on April 27, a press release said. No one else was injured, interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said during a news conference hours after the shooting.

Henderson said the incident began late Friday when police received calls at 11:34 p.m. and again at 11:42 p.m. about loud noise and music coming from cars on the north side of the Summer Grove apartment complex located at 7905 San Felipe Blvd, near U.S. 183 and McNeil Drive, in Williamson County.

Law enforcement received another 911 call at about 12:14 a.m., reporting that 44-year-old Thomas Dray Price was armed and walking around the complex, the release said. Callers said they heard gunshots and that Price was holding four to five men at gunpoint, the release said. Police were dispatched after receiving the third 911 call.

They arrived at the scene at about 12:22 a.m. and began to search the complex for Price and any wounded individuals. Officers first found several men that callers said Price held at gunpoint. Approximately two minutes later, Price emerged from the breezeway of a building, holding a firearm. The release said Price did not comply with the officers’ commands to drop his gun and put his hands up.

Instead, Price raised his gun and pointed it in the direction of the officers. Two police officers then shot Price at the scene, according to the release. After the shooting, a SWAT team was called to the apartment from which Price had emerged, Henderson said, but no one else was found.

After the shooting, Price was given life-saving aid and put in handcuffs, the release said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m., the release said. The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras. The video will be released on May 10, in accordance with the police department's 10 business day policy.

Per department protocol, the officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative duty. One has been with the department for four years, she said, and the other for two years.

Two investigations will be conducted into the shooting: a criminal investigation will be done by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative investigation will be managed by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with direction from the Office of Police Oversight.

