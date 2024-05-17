Police identify man killed in Newport News stabbing; 20-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder

Newport News police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday.

Police responded to the 11100 block of Mintwood Place following a report of a stabbing at about 12:54 p.m. They found 50-year-old Horace Whack III of Newport News suffering from at least one stab wound. Whack died at the scene.

Joshua Whack, 20, who lived on the same block the stabbing occurred, was detained at the scene Thursday evening. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a knife in the commission of a felony.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, and the stabbing is considered “domestic” in nature, according to police. Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects as of Friday morning.

