Police Identify Man Fatally Wounded in New Orleans Shooting That Left 9 Others Injured

Ten people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during the New Orleans Bayou Classic Weekend, police said.

The mass shooting on Bourbon Street killed 25-year-old Demontris Toliver, who lives and works in Baton Rouge, according to reports.

Read: Middle School Counselor Prevents School Shooting when Teen Brings Loaded Gun to School

Shots broke out around 1:30 a.m., just hours after the annual Southern vs. Grambling football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, a 20-year-old woman was shot three times in the chest and twice in the arm and another victim, a 21-year-old man, remains in a New Orleans hospital with internal bleeding after he was shot in the groin.

Toliver died at the hospital, according to the reports.

The victims ranged in ages from 20-37 years old and included two females and eight males, authorities said.

Police arrested two men at the scene for gun possession, but it’s not clear if they were involved.

One of them had reportedly been shot.

"This was not something that should have happened,” said Chief Michael Harrison in a press conference, “…all because someone decided to start shooting within the 100 block of Bourbon Street.”

Read: Orlando Shooting Suspect Omar Mateen's Ex Wife Says He Was Violent and Unstable

Police said last night that they were looking for witnesses who may have seen the shooting.

"It was really heartbreaking, especially on a night like this,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. "It was a tragic end to what otherwise was a beautiful weekend...Totally unacceptable, the violence continues to spin out of control."

Watch: Son Who Texted Mom From Bathroom During Orlando Shooting Is Among The Victims

Related Articles: