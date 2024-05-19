Police identify man who died in Surprise standoff that left infant wounded and house ablaze

Authorities have identified the man who, on Friday, allegedly shot his 6-month-old baby while holding the mother hostage in a Surprise house. The house later caught fire, and the suspect was found dead inside.

Around 3 a.m., Todd Christopher Marchetti, 51, broke into a house near 168th Avenue and Jenan Drive and prevented the woman and child from leaving, according to Surprise police. At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from the mother, who had found help from a nearby construction crew, police said.

Upon arriving at the home, officers heard multiple rounds fired, with one Surprise police officer firing at the house in response, according to police.

Officers retrieved the infant who had multiple gunshot wounds and gave aid before the baby was flown to a hospital where surgery was performed, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, the baby was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Marchetti repeatedly refused to come out of the home and surrender himself, according to police.

According to police, the standoff between Marchetti and law enforcement — including SWAT teams from Surprise, Goodyear and Peoria — ended about 3 p.m. when the house caught fire. Firefighters responded with two ladder trucks, but gunfire could still be heard coming from inside the house.

Once the home was deemed safe to enter, investigators found Marchetti dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said Saturday. The cause of death is pending the medical examiner's full report, police added.

Surprise police said the Buckeye Police Department will lead an investigation into the firing of a weapon by their agency's officer. A Monday press conference will be held by Surprise police about the standoff and will involve members of agencies involved.

