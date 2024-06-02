Police identify Harley Davidson motorcycle driver who died in crash in Smyrna Thursday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Smyrna Thursday afternoon.

State police said 59-year-old Lance Sieben from Dover died at the scene of a crash between the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving and a Jeep Cherokee last week.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:12 p.m., on May 30 when a Jeep Cherokee headed eastbound on Sweet Corn Lane, stopped at the intersection with the southbound side of South Dupont Boulevard. The Jeep then proceeded past the stop sign, entered South Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the motorcycle.

Sieben was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 69-year-old driver of the Jeep and his 69-year-old passenger, both of Smyrna, were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The initial investigation closed the roadway for three hours. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident. Witnesses are asked to call Master Corporal J. Lane (302) 698-8457.

You can contact Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify victim in Smyrna crash between motorcycle and Jeep