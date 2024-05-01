Police identify New Castle motorcyclist who died Sunday after crashing into pickup truck

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died Sunday after crashing into the back of a pickup truck near Middletown as 61-year-old New Castle resident Ronald Clift.

Police said Clift was heading east on Route 299 (Warwick Road) "at a high rate of speed" and made "abrupt lane changes." He ended up crashing into the back passenger side of a Ford F-250 stopped in the eastbound left turn lane, where he was waiting to merge onto the ramp for Route 301 north.

Clift was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

