Police identify body found Wednesday in river in Lisbon

Apr. 8—LISBON — Police identified a man found dead Wednesday morning in the Androscoggin River, according to a news release Monday evening.

He was Leo Copp Jr., 34, of Lewiston, Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said.

"There were no injuries identified which would indicate that foul play is suspected at this time," McGee said. "The investigation ... is ongoing."

Police responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Dam, at 31 Canal St., for reports of a deceased man.

Lisbon and Durham fire departments recovered the body with the assistance of Maine Marine Patrol.

Copp's body was brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was to be performed.

Maine State Police is assisting Lisbon police in the investigation.